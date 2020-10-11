Smith County Elections Office employee tests positive for COVID-19; 6 others await test results

"One employee who did not have contact is still working and the office remains open," Smith County Communications Director Casey Murphy said.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Smith County Elections Office employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Smith County officials, out of an abundance of caution, six others are waiting for test results.

"One employee who did not have contact is still working and the office remains open," Smith County Communications Director Casey Murphy said. "We are working to confirm whether the ballot board meeting set for today is being postponed."

Murphy tells CBS19 the office has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

"Smith County Elections is doing everything it can to bring the ballot board members together today for a safe meeting to qualify and count the needed ballots," Murphy said in a statement. "By state statute, the deadline for a ballot board to meet to qualify and count the ballots is Monday, Nov. 16, and the deadline to canvas the election is Tuesday, Nov. 17."

