Smith County family offering $10,000 after several sentimental items stolen during home burglary

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Smith County family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after a safe filled with numerous sentimental items from deceased loved ones was stolen last week.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office said deputies investigated a burglary in the 21900 block of Mixon Road on Sept. 12 and learned a large Liberty safe was stolen out of their garage.

This safe contained numerous firearms, a Rolex watch, two wedding rings, 1984 Baylor class ring with emeralds and small diamonds, numerous James Avery items and cash, the sheriff's office said.

Most of these items belonged the husband and wife's deceased spouses from previous marriages. This includes a wedding ring that was going to be given to the children when they got married as well as several birthday cards from the deceased father to his children.

"This is an extremely heartbreaking incident that has occurred to this blended family who have both lost former spouses," the sheriff's office statement read. "We ask that you please get the word out to as many as possible to help solve this cowardly and heinous crime. "

The family is offering $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspects in this case.