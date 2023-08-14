Smith County fire burns 3 acres near landfill

Smith County Fire Marshal Paul Findley said the fire burned about three acres behind the gas plant and near the south side of FM 2767 west of the main entrance.

TYLER, Texas — A fire near the Greenwood Farms Landfill in Smith County burned about three acres early Monday morning.

According to Smith County, the fire happened near the Greenwood Farms Landfill and appears to have started on the side of County Road 364.

The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office and fire departments were called out to the fire around 2 a.m. Officials stayed on the scene for hours after it was contained to ensure that it did not reignite, the county statement read.

Smith County Fire Marshal Paul Findley said the fire burned about three acres behind the gas plant and near the south side of FM 2767 west of the main entrance to the landfill.