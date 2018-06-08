CHAPEL HILL — Smith County fire departments are staying busy this summer.

Some days they've worked to knock down as many as six fires in one day.

"Being as dry as it is right now and it's starting to pick up more thankfully the Smith County put us in a burn ban," Dale Peterson Chapel Hill fire chief said.

Peterson said that when the summer heats up and the fires keep coming it can wear down fire fighters.

"We try to take more breaks, drink more water," Peterson said.

Now fire departments are turning to people in the county for help.

"As much as we go out and as much as we drink, it don't take long to get rid of water quick," Peterson said.

Departments are in need of bottled water, but that's not all. Grass fires have become a big problem even with burn bans in place.

"Last few fires we had here in Chapel Hill, it's from guys mowing or bailing hay," Peterson said. "Their balers catch on fire or they put a spark from a rake will catch the bale, the hale field on fire and it don't take long for a hay field to take off."

Depending on the size of a fire, fire fighters can spend up to an hour or even days putting it out.

To donate water, go by any fire station in the county from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

© 2018 KYTX