Smith County fire marshal resigns from role

TYLER, Texas — Smith County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Jay Brooks has resigned from his position.

During Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, Pct. 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin said that Brooks had given his letter of resignation, which will be effective Oct. 1.

Brooks said he is taking job as a software developer in the private sector.

The commissioners accepted the resignation and Franklin said an appointment would not be made yet. The position will be posted for county officials to take applications.

Brooks has served Smith County since 1998 when he became a volunteer recovery diver and firefighter/EMT-B. He became a peace officer and he joined the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office in 2008 as a volunteer deputy.