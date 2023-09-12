Smith County Fire Marshal Paul Findley resigns after two months on the job

Following about an hour of executive session, the Smith County Commissioners Court voted to accept Findley's resignation effective Sept. 19.

TYLER, Texas — Smith County Fire Marshal Paul Findley has resigned from his position after roughly two months in the role.

Following about an hour of executive session, the Smith County Commissioners Court voted to accept Findley's resignation effective Sept. 19. He accepted the position in July.

In his letter of resignation, Findley said he considers it a blessing that he gained new colleagues and friends and he hopes that he provided some level of positive outlook, attitude and professionalism to this office.

"As you might imagine, I have struggled with this decision; however, other circumstances and opportunities have aligned in both my personal and professional life leading to this transition," Findley said in the letter.

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said he has heard wonderful comments about the positive atmosphere and professionalism at fire marshal's office because of Findley.

"We all knew that Marshal Findley's experience and leadership style was exactly what Smith County Fire Marshal's Office needed at this time," Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said. "Mr. Findley, you have provided timely leadership we needed to restore unity in that office. A true sense of pride has been restored and I believe it will remain."

On July 5, Findley became the first permanent holder of the Smith County fire marshal position since Jay Brooks' resignation in October 2022.