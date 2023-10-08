Smith County fire marshal says burn ban to remain in effect amid significant drought conditions

Smith County Fire Marshal Paul Findley said there have been 432 fire-related calls since Aug. 1 and 40 citations have been given for illegal burning.

TYLER, Texas — Smith County Fire Marshal Paul Findley said Tuesday that while recent rains are appreciated, the county's burn ban will remain in effect.

During an update with the Smith County Commissioner's Court, Findley said since the ban was enacted a month ago, nearly 80 reports of illegal burning have come in and firefighters have seen 160 grass and brush fires in Smith County.

Findley said there have been 432 fire-related calls since Aug. 1 and 40 citations have been given for illegal burning.

Violating a burn ban is a Class C misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine up to $500.

“The emergency responders in the county are doing an outstanding job during an extremely busy time,” Findley said, adding that the investigators in the Fire Marshal’s Office are doing a great job. “You’ve got a great team out at the EOC.”

Findley added partnerships with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Constables’ Offices have been helpful in responding to fires.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures the effects of seasonal drought on fire potential, for Smith County was at an average of 758. The scale ranges from 0 to 800 (the most dry conditions). The U.S. Drought Monitor says that over 72% of Smith County is in severe drought; 27% is in moderate drought and less than 1% (in the southeast portion of the county/Troup area) is in extreme drought.

“It’s still dangerously dry out there as far as fire conditions,” Findley said. “I can’t stress enough how great the first responders are doing out there.”

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin thanked Findley and his team for working hard in responding to fires and enforcing the burn ban.

The ban was issued Aug. 1 and will remain in effect for 90 days unless conditions improve and the commissioners approve terminating the order early.