SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Commissioner's Court announced Tuesday Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson submitted her retirement letter which will be effective June 30.

A job position will be posted in the coming days.

McCoy-Wasson became the Smith County Fire Marshal in 2015, and is the first woman to hold the position. Previously, she was the interim fire marshal, a deputy fire marshal and a secretary.

