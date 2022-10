Enter this weekend with caution as officials say winds could be up to 25 mph.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Due to fire safety concerns, the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office is strongly encouraging people to refrain from burning this weekend.

Although Smith County is not under a burn ban, the National Weather Service is predicting 15 to 25 mph wind with higher wind gust starting Friday through the weekend.