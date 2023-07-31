Smith County fire officials continue to discourage outdoor burning, stressing caution as conditions worsen

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index moved into the low-600 range over the weekend for Smith County, and it will likely rise if the current weather pattern persists.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is encouraging its citizens to hold off on all burning activities as the weather conditions in the area continue to pose a threat for wildfires.

While incident responses to grass fires is lower when compared to last year’s totals for the end of July, calls for service over this past weekend have increased.

In addition to discouraging outdoor burning, the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office encourages citizens to use extreme caution when conducting any operation outdoors that could start a fire.

Over the past week, Smith County has experienced situations where improperly maintained trailers have produced sparks that ignited dry vegetation along the roadway.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, “the most common causes of wildfires during the summer months are debris burning and equipment use, which includes parking in dry grass and dragging trailer chains.”

Individuals pulling trailers should ensure that safety chains are properly connected and not dragging on the roadway.

Additionally, it is vital to refrain from driving or parking on dry grass. The heat from a vehicle can ignite vegetation beneath the vehicle. Underinflated or poorly maintained tires can also pose a risk.

Within the past week, Smith County has responded to fires caused by tire failure, resulting in sparks created by wheel rims in contact with the road surface.

For those conducting outdoor welding operations, it is important to keep the area clear of vegetation, keep the work area damp, and have a fire extinguisher nearby.