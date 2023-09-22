Smith County officials respond to over 500 fire-related incidents since burn ban enacted

With the official fall season one day away, fire officials are keeping the burn ban in effect for Smith County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — There have been over 500 fire-related incidents since the burn ban for Smith County went into effect on Aug. 1.

With the official fall season one day away, fire officials are keeping the burn ban in effect for Smith County.

A violation of the burn ban is a Class C Misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $500.

If your fire gets out of control and destroys another persons property, you could be held liable for the value of that property.

There were eight fire-related incidents on Thursday, Sept. 21, According to Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue

A total of 591 fire-related incident responses have been reported since Aug. 1, including 183 grass/brush fires, 121 reports of illegal burning, 32 structure fires and 34 vehicle fires.

Currently, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index for Smith County is averaging at 709. The KBDI is a metric used to measure the effects of seasonal drought on fire potential. The actual numeric value ranges from 0 to 800.

As of now there is no date for when the burn ban will be lifted or if the Commissioners Court will approve terminating the order early.

Fire officials are reminding the public that fireworks, fire pits, fire barrels or any form of outdoor burning is still prohibited.

Outdoor grilling is permitted, but people should ensure that the grill or smoker is contained in a safe manner.