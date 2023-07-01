Smith County Firefighters deployed to assist with wildfires in Texas

Captain Michael Van Winkle and firefighter Joshua Bardwell are deployed to help with the wildfires in the Central and Western regions of the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Professional Firefighters Association L-5300 Captain Michael Van Winkle and firefighter Joshua Bardwell were deployed on June 30 to assist with the wildfires in the Central and Western regions in Texas.

This TIFMAS deployment is performed in conjunction with other resources from the East Branch fire departments.

As some may know, firefighters and officers that are selected to go on these deployments experience fire conditions and behaviors that are not as common in their area of operation.

This can evidently help them mitigate difficult situations in a more efficient manner.