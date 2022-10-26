Smith County has seen a good turnout for early voting

Polling locations have been busy as the first week of early voting for the general election is underway.

TYLER, Texas — Early voting for the general elections have begun this week and in just a few days officials say the voter turnout has been incredible. If you are planning to go cast your vote here's what you should know before heading to your nearest polling location.

Officials say the governor’s race is one of the things driving that turnout, along with local issues on the ballot including funding a new Smith County courthouse.

"We do have people coming out and wanting to make sure that their voice is heard on those local options." said Michelle Allcon the elections administration for Smith County.

Now before you go to the polls, you’ll need a photo ID. As long as you are a resident registered to vote in Smith County, you can go to any of the polling locations to vote.

For the first week, early voting is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And if you want to avoid lines, Allcon said to go during the midmorning or midafternoon.