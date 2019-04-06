TYLER, Texas — Smith County has hired a law firm to draw new election precincts in 2021, after the 2020 census results come in.

The Smith County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a contract with the Austin-based law firm Bickerstaff, Heath, Delgado, Acosta LLP at a regular meeting Tuesday.

The county redraws its election precincts every decade, after results from the U.S. Census are updated to determine if there are any changes in the population, according to Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran.

