SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Commissioners Court are holding a press conference to discuss how the community is supporting the medical community.
As of Thursday afternoon, there are 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County.
The press conference will feature the following speakers:
- Judge Nathaniel Moran
- Mayor Martin Heines
- Dr. Marty Crawford - Tyler ISD
- Dr. Juan Mejia - TJC
- Dr. Michael Tidwell - UT Tyler
- Kevin East
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 1
- Angelina County - 5
- Bowie County - 9, 1 death
- Camp County - 1
- Cass County - 3
- Cherokee County - 6
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 9
- Harrison County - 5, 1 death
- Henderson County - 1
- Hopkins County - 3
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 6
- Panola County - 4
- Polk County - 5
- Rusk County - 6
- San Augustine County - 3
- Shelby County - 4
- Smith County - 47, 1 death
- Upshur County - 2
- Van Zandt County - 3, 1 death
- Wood County - 1
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
