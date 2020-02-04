SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Commissioners Court are holding a press conference to discuss how the community is supporting the medical community.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 47 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County.

The press conference will feature the following speakers:

Judge Nathaniel Moran

Mayor Martin Heines

Dr. Marty Crawford - Tyler ISD

Dr. Juan Mejia - TJC

Dr. Michael Tidwell - UT Tyler

Kevin East

Smith County press conference WATCH LIVE: Smith County officials hold press conference on COVID-19 response. Posted by KYTX CBS19 on Thursday, April 2, 2020

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 1

Angelina County - 5

Bowie County - 9, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 3

Cherokee County - 6

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 9

Harrison County - 5, 1 death

Henderson County - 1

Hopkins County - 3

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 6

Panola County - 4

Polk County - 5

Rusk County - 6

San Augustine County - 3

Shelby County - 4

Smith County - 47, 1 death

Upshur County - 2

Van Zandt County - 3, 1 death

Wood County - 1

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

