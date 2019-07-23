SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Resources for veterans in Smith County are growing.

CampV was established as a one stop shop for veterans, active military personnel and their families for resources and respite.

While the 20-acre facility is still in the early stages of development, volunteer Bob Turner did not let that stop him from asking Smith County commissioners for additional help.

“We want them to extend their office from not only here, but also have a presence out on Front Street,” Turner said.

Currently, Smith County Veteran Services Office has one location in Downtown Tyler. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran says each year the county tries to give more services “without complication.”

After hearing the request from Turner, all of the commissioners seemed to approve of the expansion.

“I think this is a great idea,” Judge Moran said. “These men or women on the armed services have given so much for our community in this nation, we cannot give back near as much as what they've given.”

So far, Smith County and CampV have not made any official agreement.

The county is working on its upcoming 2019-2020 fiscal year budget, but Moran says there is a plan and $10,000 from the capital outlay budget will be set aside.

The money will be used to rent an office and pay for whatever else Veteran Services staff will need.

“We can have staff over there at least on a daily basis and rotate our veterans service staff through that office so that office so that they can get to know our veteran community at two locations,” Judge Moran said.

Judge Moran says he hopes to have a memorandum of understanding by the beginning of the fiscal year in October.

