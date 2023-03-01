Smith County inmate arrested after escaping from jail transport van

He broke into two homes on Wisteria Street before he was caught while evading officers, the sheriff's office said.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — A Smith County inmate was arrested after escaping from a jail transport vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said the inmate, Timothy Chappelle, was caught in the 1600 block of Wisteria Drive in Tyler. He escaped from the vehicle that was moving from the north jail to the downtown central jail facility.

Christian said a detention officer was stopped at Gentry Parkway and Parkdale when Chappelle kicked the passenger side window and broke the barricade.

Video shows Chappelle being arrested after jumping out of a window of a transport van, running on foot, and jumping a fence -- all while still handcuffed. After jumping that fence he eventually broke into two homes in a nearby neighborhood.

"I’m blessed that nothing happened to my nephew or my brother and I’m just glad that somebody was here to watch over my house while I was at work," DeAndre Miller said. his house was one of the two homes on Wisteria Drive that got broken into by an escaped inmate. He got a call from his brother a little after 1pmhouse was broken into by Chappelle.

"I got over as soon as my brother called me to let me know what was going on with the house," Miller said. No injuries were reported in both burglaries.

This all started when Chappell was being transported from the north jail to the downtown central jail facility when he kicked the passenger side window and broke the barricade. It caught many eyewitnesses off guard.

"The man just kicked the window out and he ran and after that the law stopped the car and parked it. He jumped out but he couldn’t catch him," Shay Henderson said. She was inside Rockstar Nails with other guests, like Isis Davis, when they saw the whole thing unfold right in front of their eyes.

"He jumped out that van and started running. But we were just watching," Davis said. Eventually Chappell was arrested after leaving one of those homes

Chappelle, of Killeen, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Dec. 26 for a criminal mischief worth between $2,500 and $30,000 charge in Lindale, according to jail records.