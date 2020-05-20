TYLER, Texas — A testing blitz is now underway in the Smith County Jail.

Governor Greg Abbott said jails are among the most common hot spots for COVID-19 in the state, and Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith wants to know exactly what he is facing.

More than 200 inmates and dozens of jailers from the North Jail took coronavirus tests Monday, according to Smith, as the sheriff’s office partners with the Texas Department of Emergency Management to check every single person who lives or works in the jail. The remaining 570 inmates and 100-plus employees of the Central Jail will be tested Wednesday. Sheriff Smith said Tuesday that the act of testing is fairly simple and allows each person to conduct the test on themselves.

“You cough into your elbow numerous times and swab your own interior of your mouth,” he explained. “Then you put it in the container marker properly for the proper person and go from there.”

Smith said 19 jailers had already tested positive for COVID-19 and 18 more are quarantined because they may have had contact with people who tested positive. For a unit that already had a staff shortage, coronavirus has caused more problems.

“It’s even affecting our patrol division,” he said. “We got so low on staffing in the jail that I had to pull seven patrol deputies back off the street and put them in the courthouse security, annex security, probation, and the Cotton Belt Building and use those personnel—who were already jail-trained—to go back into the jail to help man the floors.”

Because of the need for testing inside the facility, Smith said he is frustrated that it took this long for the state to send resources to Tyler so the inmates and jailers could be tested.

“We started, probably 3-4 weeks ago,” he explained, “trying to get testing in the jail due to the outbreak of COVID we had in our low-risk facility, which is now, we call the North Jail. The first two fell through, the DSHS with the state. Matter of fact, one of them, they didn’t tell us they weren’t coming, and we had been expecting them for three days.”

However, while the testing is quick, the process of getting results and telling the inmates’ families could be slow. One reason for that is federal privacy laws that prohibit the sheriff or staff members from releasing information. “Family members wouldn’t be informed unless they’re informed by the person that (was) tested,” Smith stated.

The other reason is the high demand for tests. Nursing homes, meatpacking plants, and jails are all under increased scrutiny because of the high numbers of positive cases within those facilities. As of May 18, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards reported 1,298 inmates statewide who had tested positive, 4,932 who were quarantined for potential exposure, and more than 900 jailers who either tested positive or were under quarantine.

“I know Texas Department of Corrections has also submitted several thousand tests to the same lab we’re submitting to,” Smith said. “And quite frankly, if we can’t get test results in a timely manner, it makes no sense to even test.”

Smith County is currently sending its infected inmates to its medical unit for treatment or to the Gregg County Jail for isolation. If that space fills up, Smith says he will create a separate quarantine wing in the North Jail.

