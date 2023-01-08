Smith County issues burn ban due to heat

The burn ban will be in effect for the next 90 days.

TYLER, Texas — Due to the extreme heat, Smith County issued a burn ban for the next 90 days.

Smith County Fire Marshal Paul Findley is urging locals to be cautious during the county’s burn ban. He said even a little spark can ignite a fire. And with this dry, hot weather, a small fire can spread quickly.

Findley notes that there isn't much rain in the near forecast and this can contribute to possible grass fires.

"With the relative humidity as it lowers, fire behavior tends to intensify," Findley said. "These are tough conditions for those responders to have to operate in. It's impressive what they're doing."

Burn ban signs are already up at area parks warning visitors and campers of the danger.

"Any type of outdoor burning fireworks, fire pits, outdoors, things like that, obviously, brush piles, burn barrels, all of that will be prohibited," Findley said.

However, there are some exceptions in place for now. Officials say you are still allowed to cook outside in an enclosed grill and professional welding operations are still allowed.

"It's just imperative that people be very, very cautious when doing that. And when they finish whatever, their operation is whether it be using a chainsaw, or welding, that they don't leave it right away that they keep monitoring that with a spotter," Findley said.

Tyler State Park ranger, Boyd Sanders said they’re letting all visitors know about the burn ban and they will be putting trash bags over their grills.

"If you were planning on s'mores or a camp out, make sure it's containerized fuels and not wood or charcoal, Sanders said.