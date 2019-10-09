SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County has issued a burn ban Tuesday morning, according to the Smith County Commissioners Court.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks says the little amount of rain the area saw on Monday did not give the county any relief.

The commissioner's court has issued the ban for 90 days unless restrictions are lifted sooner.

No outdoor burning is allowed while the ban is in effect.

Other East Texas counties under a burn ban (as of Tuesday, September 10) are:

Morris County

Cherokee County

Greg County

Henderson County

Anderson County

Houston County

Trinity County

Upshur County

Marion County

Rusk County

In Texas, local governments are empowered to take action on the behalf of those they serve. When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioners court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety.

To check out other counties across the state currently under burn bans, click here.

