During a Smith County Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday morning, Sheriff Larry Smith announced a Smith County Jail employee and an inmate tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Smith, the employee came in sick three weeks ago and has since tested positive for COVID-19. Smith says the employee contracted the virus from a family member who works in the healthcare industry.

At that time, two inmates and four employees who were in close contact with the patient were quarantined. After the recommended 14 days, they showed no symptoms and the quarantine was then discontinued.

Smith said last Thursday an inmate at the jail also showed symptoms and was determined the inmate had been symptomatic for at least three days. The inmate was tested and housed in a negative pressure room. The test came back positive on Monday.

As a result, Smith said four employees and two tanks of inmates have also been quarantined at the low-risk facility. After the recommended 14 days, they showed no symptoms and the quarantine was then discontinued.

Inmates in both J and H tanks will wear masks and maintain a distance.

The jail has two negative pressure cells to house inmates who test positive with COVID-19. A Gregg County inmate was in one of those cells and has since been sent back to the Gregg County Jail.

Following the meeting, Smith said another inmate complained of similar symptoms as the positively tested inmate. The inmate has been tested and results are pending.

