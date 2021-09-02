Smith County jail gets helping hand from neighbors

A team of EMTs and medics visited to administer 300 COVID vaccines, according to Sergeant Larry Christian of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County jail received a helping hand Thursday from Longview Fire/EMS and Gregg County, who came to town to to administer COVID-19 vaccines to inmates.

A team of EMTs and medics visited to administer 300 COVID vaccines, according to Sergeant Larry Christian of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

About two months ago, the jail gave about 200 inmates the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Christian said. However, many inmates refused that particular vaccine.

“If they’ll take another one and not take Johnson & Johnson, we’re happy to look around and get it,” he said.