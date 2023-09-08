Smith County Jail inmates celebrate baptisms led by Calvary Commission

"Pastor Fauss and his staff work tirelessly at the Smith County Jail doing ministry work with our inmates," the sheriff's office said.

TYLER, Texas — Over a dozen Smith County Jail inmates were baptized this week through a partnership with the sheriff's office and Calvary Commission.

On Wednesday, the Smith County Sheriff's Office along with Pastor Dr. Joe Fauss, international director of the missionary base and Bible college Calvary Commission in Lindale, performed several baptisms at the Smith County Jail, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

"Pastor Fauss and his staff work tirelessly at the Smith County Jail doing ministry work with our inmates. Sheriff (Larry) Smith is a strong proponent of the great work groups like this do in leading people to Christ," the post read.