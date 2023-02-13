Smith County Jail no longer under remedial order, removed from state noncompliance list

The jail had its remedial order removed and was deemed in compliance with minimum jail standards, the sheriff's office said.

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Jail is no longer under a remedial order and it's also in compliance with minimum state jail standards.

On Feb. 8, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith and Smith County Judge Neal Franklin went before the Texas Commission on Jail Standards in Austin concerning the remedial order that was placed on the jail, the sheriff's office said Monday afternoon.

After hearing testimony regarding improvements, checks and balances and replacement of key personnel, TCJS Executive Director Brandon Wood recommended removing the remedial order and TCJS agreed with the suggestion.

Some of the previous infractions had included placing inmates in holding cells for more than 48 hours, not maintaining the required ratio of jailers to inmates and not giving inmates the chance to shower within a proper time frame, according to previous TCJS reports.