SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A year after Smith County officials questioned the rising population of the county’s jail, the numbers have continued to increase.

In 2018, the average population of the Smith County Jail in a given month was 774. In the first seven months of 2019, the average monthly population has been 796.

That’s according to an analysis by the Tyler Morning Telegraph of data from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. The commission requires jails statewide to submit reports breaking down their populations.

