Smith County Jail population decreases to be under max capacity

TYLER, Texas — Dozens of inmates were moved from the Smith County Jail this week, alleviating some of the jail's overpopulation concerns.

Last week, the Smith County Commissioners Court expressed concern about how to solve the jail's overpopulation issue and the potential for the state to serve a remedial order requiring the population to be at 80 percent. As of last Tuesday, there were 58 more inmates than the max capacity allowed at the jail, which is 1,065.

As of Tuesday morning’s commissioners meeting, the population totaled a little more than 1,100. By noon, 40 inmates were transferred and others were released for reasons such as bonding out, decreasing the population to 1,046.