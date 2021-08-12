Smith County Jail reports 110 COVID-19 cases in inmates

“We went from just a few to 102 this morning in about three weeks, and we can’t quarantine fast enough to get it slowed down like we need to,” said the sheriff.

TYLER, Texas — Until about three weeks ago, the Smith County Jail was mostly free of COVID-19 for about four months, according to Northeast Texas Public Health District data and reports from the Texas Commission of Jail Standards.

“We went from just a few to 102 this morning in about three weeks, and we can’t quarantine fast enough to get it slowed down like we need to,” said Larry Smith, Smith County Sheriff at the NET Health press conference Monday afternoon, adding incoming inmates are now being quarantined in case they test positive for COVID-19.

The quarantining process of incoming inmates was made possible by releasing non-violent offenders who don’t pose threats to the community through personal recognizance bonds. The individuals are processed through the jail, then they’re released until they show up to court.

With those detoured, there is enough room to quarantine incoming inmates. Smith said it made no sense to quarantine inside the jail if new individuals are constantly being added without knowing if they’re testing positive or not.