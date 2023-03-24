x
STUDY: Smith County Jail sees 'dramatic' increase in inmate population, high employee turnover rates

Consultants found an increasing jail population with no signs of slowing down.

TYLER, Texas — Dalila Reynoso of Texas Jail Project spoke before the Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday over concerns of timed-out inmates at the county jail. 

“I am not here to point fingers… I am here to help community members that are sitting in jails, and actually have no business in our jails because we have a lack of resources,” she said.

According to Reynoso, a 68-year-old individual had been waiting on a mental health bed while incarcerated, starting in March 2021. He was facing felony charges and misdemeanor charges.

