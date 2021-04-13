Smith County Jail to resume in-person visitation April 21

Visitation will be on a first-come-first-serve basis.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Jail will resume inmate visitations on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Visitation sign-up will start this Wednesday, April 14 at 11 a.m., at the North Jail facility. Only six individuals will be allowed in the building at a time to sign up.

Once the individuals are signed up for visitation, a 20-minute visit will be held once an hour. After each visit, the entire visitation center will be cleaned and sanitized.

Visitation for male inmates will be on Sundays and Wednesdays from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Visitation for female inmates will be on Mondays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Visitation for Trusty’s will be on Sundays and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Visitation will be on a first-come-first-serve basis and once all slots have been filled all other visitors will be turned away.

Please be aware that visitation is an extremely busy event and only one visit will be allowed per inmate to accommodate as many visits as possible.