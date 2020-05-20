With the rising number of positive cases of COVID-19 amongst inmates and employees at the Smith County North Jail, all inmates and staff in the county’s jails will be tested.

According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, testing by the Texas Department of Emergency Management was conducted today at the North Jail.

Smith says about 205 inmates and between 40-50 jail employees were given a new type of test where inmates cough into their own elbow and then swab their own mouth. The swabs are sent off to a lab in California for testing.

While Smith is happy the testing has started, he is concerned about whether the results will be returned in a timely manner.

"Quite frankly if we can’t get test results in a timely manner it makes no sense to even test," Smith said. "You got people that have tested positive but they’re cold mingling with inmates and other personnel. Once they come back positive we have to go back and trace who they’ve been in contact with.”

Inmates will most likely be notified if they test positive by a guard on shift. The sheriff's department says they cannot release test results to families due to HIPAA regulations. The inmates would have to notify family members themselves.

Testing will begin Wednesday morning on almost 570 inmates and more than 100 employees at the Central Jail in Smith County.

