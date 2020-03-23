SMITH COUNTY, Texas — After Dallas County and the state of Louisiana issued a shelter in place order this weekend, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran announced Monday that at this time he has no intention of signing such an order.

A news release Monday stated that a shelter in place order would further restrict activities of Smith County residents and businesses due to the coronavirus.

“The most effective manner of combating the spread of COVID-19 within our community has been and remains the personal choices of each individual and business to utilize strict sanitary habits, keep a safe distance from others, self-isolate when becoming symptomatic, and operationalize business practices that are consistent with reducing the spread of COVID-19,” Moran said. “No amount of government regulation — whether on the local, state or national level, can serve as an adequate substitute for the personal choices of our citizens. And, government use all due restraint before impairing the personal freedoms of those it governs — especially during a time of crisis.”

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partners, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

For more information on the coroanvirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

RELATED: CVS to provide bonuses, add benefits and hire 50,000 in response to COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Bed Bath & Beyond to temporarily close all stores March 23 amid COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: UPDATE: Upshur County COVID-19 case was misclassified, county judge says; Morris County reports first case

RELATED: HELPING HAND: Pizza King gives other Longview pizza parlor cheese to get through busy weekend

RELATED: UPDATE: No change in Smith County coronavirus cases; total remains at 10