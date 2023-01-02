Smith County issues disaster declaration after winter storm damage

Residents can report their damage to Texas Division of Emergency Management at https://damage.tdem.texas.gov/.

TYLER, Texas — Smith County Judge Neal Franklin has issued a disaster declaration after significant damage from this week's icy conditions and winter storm.

The storm caused numerous trees and limbs to fall, leading to damaged homes, buildings and other county infrastructure as well as power outages throughout Smith County, the announcement said.

Smith County non-emergency offices have reopened Thursday for normal business hours. Smith County Road and Bridge employees are continuing to work to clear downed trees and limbs on county roads.