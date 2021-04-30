Longtime Smith County judge Jack Skeen, Jr. won't seek re-election after current term expires

Judge Skeen's term will end Dec. 31, 2022.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Longtime Smith County judge Jack Skeen has announced he will not seek re-election after his current term expires due to his age.

"I am announcing today that I will not be seeking re-election as Judge of the 241st Judicial District Court of Smith County, Texas, in the March 2022 Republican Primary," Judge Skeen said.

According to Article V, Section 1-a of the Texas Constitution, Subsection 1, “The office of every such Justice and Judge shall become vacant on the expiration of the term during which the incumbent reaches the age of 75 years."

Judge Skeen turned 75 in March 2021.

"I will complete my present term which expires on December 31, 2022," Judge Skeen said. "It has been an honor and privilege to serve the people of Smith County since January 1, 1983, for five terms as elected Criminal District Attorney and five terms as the elected District Judge of the 241st Judicial District Court."

Judge Skeen says he felt it was important to release this statement at this time because the filing deadline for the March, 2022 primary is December 31, 2021.

"Since I am still presiding over jury trials and actively conducting hearings in court, I will not have any further comment at this time," Judge Skeen added.

Judge Skeen graduated from Tyler Legacy (formerly Robert E. Lee) High School in 1964. He enrolled at Tyler Junior College the following September.

"It was a great decision that changed my life and paved the way to attend UT Austin and then Baylor Law School," said Judge Skeen. "I got a solid education at TJC that prepared me very well for wherever life would take me. I have so many fond memories of TJC and still recommend it to everyone."