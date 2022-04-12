Smith County judge to ask commissioners to place new courthouse proposal on November ballot

A proposal was initially set on the November 2020 ballot, but later removed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TYLER, Texas — Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran announced Tuesday that he will ask county commissioners this summer to add a new courthouse proposal for voters to consider on the November ballot.

During the State of the County at Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Center, Moran said it's time for a decision to be made by voters on the courthouse.

"We need to move forward and now is the time to do this," Moran said. "(The courthouse) is the physical embodiment of the rule of law."

The current courthouse was built in 1955 with room for two trial court rooms, he said.

Moran said the building is "not safe and secure in the way it should be" and called the structure "communist-looking." He said studies have been done on the need for a new courthouse since 2000 as well as in 2007, 2016 and 2019.

Over time, several sites have been discussed on where to build the next courthouse. Commissioners have approved land and building purchases on the east side of the current courthouse in preparation, Moran said.

Under the plan, the next courthouse will add security by having separate pathways for the public, judges and staff, and inmates. The building will have space for expected growth over 75 years, Moran explained to attendees.

Fitzpatrick Architects out of Tyler developed the plans and renderings for the new courthouse. Discussions over the cost and other elements will be held this summer, Moran said.

COUNTY IMPROVEMENTS

Moran said by working together elected officials and county employees have solved a lot of problems within Smith County. Some of the items officials have tackled include redistricting county precincts, road and bridge improvements, election security, and law and order projects.

He noted Smith County commissioner precincts 1 and 3 have outpaced the other areas of the county in population. The Lindale area around the Interstate 20 corridor has seen great economic development.

Regarding the 2022 elections, Moran explained changes that will happen in elected offices next year, such as county judge, commissioners and other positions.

Current Pct. 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin will fulfill the county judge role as Moran seeks the U.S. Congress District 1 seat, while Bullard Mayor Pam Frederick, John Moore and Rev. Ralph Caraway will come into the commissioners court.

Moran said that the Smith County Elections Office has an acronym when it comes to elections security: Secure, Accurate, Legal and Transparent (SALT).

Through the road and bridge bond projects, Smith County will see 483 miles of county roads and bridges improved, including the first phase of 200 miles and the second phase of 283 miles. Phase one of the road construction is nearly complete, Moran said.

Smith County has also increasingly moved tax revenue toward road and bridge without raising the tax rate to eventually have $11 million go toward roads in 2027, he said.

Businesses need sufficient and quality county roads to develop in Smith County, Moran said, adding most growth opportunities happen in the unincorporated areas of the county.

In addition to the roads, Moran said there are plans to upgrade the road and bridge facility that was built in the 1950s. The new building will be on two plots of land on East Loop 323 that the county purchased in cash.

Moran noted four main accomplishments regarding improvements to law and order in Smith County: the Texas Anti-Gang Center, the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, a jail diversion coordinator (providing mental health services and reducing the jail population), and the 475th District Court coming in 2023.

The Texas Anti-Gang Center works with local and neighboring law agencies to address gang activity, while Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center addresses statewide financial criminal activity. The new district court will bring another court that can conduct jury trials for felony cases and reduce the time inmates await trial.

As incoming county judge, Franklin concluded the event by thanking elected officials, hired employees and Moran for their service to Smith County.