Smith County jury sentences man to 9 years in prison after evading arrest

In 2017, Samuel Virgo attempted to evade arrest by two law enforcement officers after going over 100 miles per hour along Highway 69.

TYLER, Texas — On Thursday, April 28, Samuel Virgo was convicted by a jury of the 7th District Court of Smith County for the offense of Evading Arrest with a Vehicle. Virgo was sentenced to 9 years in prison with a $5,000 fine.

The offense, which took place on November 6, 2017, Virgo was traveling at an excess of 100 miles per hour on a motorcycle along Highway 69 towards Lindale.

Smith County Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue attempted to pull Virgo over. The pursuit continued to the intersection of I-20 and Highway 69 which was blocked by Detective Sherman Dollison with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office to stop the defendant.

Virgo then made a U-turn and began traveling in the wrong direction of travel on Hwy 69, before making another U-turn, in an attempt to reach I-20.

Detective Dollison was able to pull ahead of Virgo, who subsequently lost control of the motorcycle.

After being cleared by EMS, Virgo was taken into custody. At the sentencing phase of the trial, the jury heard evidence of the defendant’s criminal history including two prior misdemeanor Evading convictions and a prior conviction for Assault Family Violence.