SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Smith County jury has sentenced a local gang member to 40 years in prison.

According to the Smith County District Attorney's Office, on Thursday, a jury found Estevan Camacho, 39, guilty of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit aggravated assault and handed him his sentence.

Evidence shown in court revealed Camacho arrived at his in-law’s residence, where his wife had recently been residing, and entered their house without permission. He then began threatening his wife with a handgun before being forced out of the residence.

The district attorney's office says before this incident, Camacho's mother-in-law had to call the police because the Camacho was in the front yard threatening her daughter and refusing to leave. Additionally, Camacho has a history of domestic violence against his wife. He has multiple felony convictions, including a federal drug conviction, and was a documented member of the Tango Blast prison gang.