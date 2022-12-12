Smith County Juvenile Services expands opportunities for H.O.P.E Academy

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Juvenile Services' H.O.P.E Academy is adding a new program to their services.
In January, they plan to offer a 90-day substance abuse treatment program for male juvenile offenders.
H.O.P.E (Helping Others Pursue Excellence) Academy is a six-to-nine-month residential program that focuses on modifying behaviors and family and parent relationships.
Children enrolled in the academy work with probation officers, counselors and volunteers, including a chaplain. The academy also runs a vocational program.
Oscar Perdomo, who is a probation officer and residential supervisor, says that the new program was created after seeing a recent spike in referrals.
“We have seen a spike in referrals for substance abuse,” Perdomo said. “We’ve seen a huge number of referrals of kids vaping THC at schools. That’s a big problem right now.”
The academy will host up to 12 kids at a time, for both the vocational curriculum and the substance abuse treatment program.
"The goal is to help keep them here and not send them out to other facilities. We’re probably the best equipped to rehabilitate our kids," said Perdomo.