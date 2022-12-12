Smith County Juvenile Services expands opportunities for H.O.P.E Academy

The team plans to add a new substance abuse treatment program in January.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Juvenile Services' H.O.P.E Academy is adding a new program to their services.

In January, they plan to offer a 90-day substance abuse treatment program for male juvenile offenders.

H.O.P.E (Helping Others Pursue Excellence) Academy is a six-to-nine-month residential program that focuses on modifying behaviors and family and parent relationships.

Children enrolled in the academy work with probation officers, counselors and volunteers, including a chaplain. The academy also runs a vocational program.

Oscar Perdomo, who is a probation officer and residential supervisor, says that the new program was created after seeing a recent spike in referrals.

“We have seen a spike in referrals for substance abuse,” Perdomo said. “We’ve seen a huge number of referrals of kids vaping THC at schools. That’s a big problem right now.”

The academy will host up to 12 kids at a time, for both the vocational curriculum and the substance abuse treatment program.