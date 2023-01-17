Smith County K-9 to retire, approved to live with handler

Deputy Constable Kevin Petty and his K-9 Hunter have been working together since 2016.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Commissioner's Court has voted to approve the retirement of a Precinct 5 Deputy Constable K-9 and to let him live with his handler.

Deputy Constable Kevin Petty has been working with K-9 Hunter since 2016 after he was donated to the office by a nonprofit organization.

Petty has noticed lately that Hunter is having a hard time with some activities that is normal for his dog breed. He believes that he should be retired from active duty after more than six years of service.

“K-9 Hunter and Deputy Petty have developed a strong bond over these years, with Deputy Petty stating that he probably spends more time with Hunter than his own family,” said Precinct 5 Constable Wesley Hicks. “Hunter seems ready to slow down and spend more time with the Petty family at their home.”

Hunter has assisted law enforcement agencies at the federal, state and local levels with the apprehension of criminal suspects.

Petty will continue working for the office without a K-9. Another deputy in the office has a dog working with him already.