A group of community leaders from Smith County met Thursday to discuss how to reduce the population of the jail. The meeting comes as the Smith County Jail population remains at its highest level since the county built and opened a new jail in February of 2015.

The Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee met at the Smith County Courthouse Annex Building. The group is made up of law enforcement and social service agencies involved in the jail population.

Some of those in attendance include Sheriff Larry Smith, Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler and District Attorney Matt Bingham.

County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton led the meeting, and said the goal is simple.

"We want to discuss why it's so high right now. Is it because it's summertime? Is it because the bonds are too high? What's going on," she said.

The group discussed possible reasons for what could cause the high population, but there was no conclusion or resolution.

Hampton said the group will meet again next quarter to reassess the jail population and any improvements.

