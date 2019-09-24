SMITH COUNTY, Texas — First celebrated in 2012, National Voter Registration Day is held on the fourth Tuesday of September. This year, Smith County leaders, including Commissioner JoAnn Hampton and election officials, set their focus on educating the youngest demographic of eligible voters.

"We’re on campus to make sure our students are registered to vote," Commissioner Hampton said. "It’s important that they have an opportunity to take part in the civic process."

Hampton, along with the Smith County Elections Office and members of the National Panhellenic Council, volunteered at a voter registration event held on the campus of Texas College Tuesday.

"We actually sometimes hear, 'I just don't vote,'" event organizer, Rubye Kendrick said. "There's no specific reason. 'I just don't vote' or 'Why should I vote? It doesn't matter.'"

For many students, voter registration and voting are not topics commonly discussed in everyday conversation, despite many students understanding the importance behind both.

"It affects us pretty much like now," Texas College student Raven Wyatt said. "It's affecting us, housing and everything else. So, I feel like we need to vote."

This is not the first year Kendrick and other leaders have taken interest in tapping into the power of the young vote.

"I think a lot of college students think just in terms of presidential elections, not understanding everything they do in life is political in some respect and the need to take a stand and be aware of what's happening in their community, and local elections are important," said Kendrick.

This year, National Voter Registration Day comes one week before the October 7 registration deadline for the November 5 Texas Constitutional Amendment election.

Kendrick says the key to gaining the interest of young voters is highlighting issues that are or can affect their day-to-day lives.

"One issue that has come up recently is related to funding at HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities)," Kendrick explained. "HBCUs are struggling. They are still vital and relevant, and unless we stand up and speak and support and let people know that we still think that they are vital and relevant, then who else is going to do it for us.”

According to the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE), in the 2018 midterm elections, young voter turnout drastically increased to roughly 31%. However, despite the momentum in that election, college-aged students remain the lowest among voters of any age.

Hampton says it is important for colleges to ensure their students are filling out ballots each election.

"A lot of the federal laws that come down, like the Title III funds and all that, affect our minority colleges and our regular colleges, and we want to make sure students know this impacts your education, your scholarships and everything comes through your voting," Hampton said.

For information on how to register to vote, visit votetexas.gov.