TYLER, Texas — The Road and Bridge Facility was built around 1949, and with age came wear and tear.

“We're having leaks and the buildings are starting to deteriorate,” Frank Davis, Smith County Engineer said.

The Smith County Commissioners approved Tuesday to designate $2.8 million for anything related to upgrades for the facility.

“We could rebuild, our current location is kind of restricted,” Davis explained. “We'd have to have relocate and have some disruption, major disruption or operations during the construction."

That lack of space led the county to look at land to purchase and expand the facility.

“We simply would like to make an offer,” said Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran. “For the price of $140,000 in cash an authorize the execution of a real estate sales contract to propose to Tyler Independent School District.”

Off U.S. 69 at 12147 FM 3271, Tyler ISD owns about 10 acres of land, which used to be for its agricultural farm.

“For us it would be a good location,” County Commissioner Jeff Warr said. “It would suit our needs for very, very long time.”

If TISD approves the proposal, the land would become the new headquarters for the Road and Bridge departments.

“It provides adequate space for construction of all the facilities,” Davis explained.

There are not many homes near the property, which Davis said the county took into consideration.

“This is just an open space, it provides not a lot of pre-work that has to be done,” Davis said. “It’s away from any kind of residential areas, it helped a lot because some people may not consider us a good neighbor. I hope we will be.”

There are 90 people employed by the Road and Bridge departments. The current location also houses the county’s garage.

“We do have all our trucks and heavy equipment that's there, and, of course, employees park there. Plus, that's also where we will do our vehicle maintenance for the whole county on that site,” Davis said.

The facility is currently located at 1700 W. Claude St. Due to its central location, Davis explained the county is also considering moving to a new area, but leaving the garage there since it is centrally located.

If TISD does not accept Smith County’s proposal, Davis stated they will go back to looking for land.

“We're still going to consider looking at rebuilding onsite, but we're also going to consider looking at other sites throughout the county,” Davis explained.