Smith County man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting child

According to online judicial records, the assault happened in March 2016.

TYLER, Texas — A Smith County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he recently pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child in 2016.

Hunter Tadlock-Bearden, 25, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child on April 27 in the 241st District Court.

On Thursday, Tadlock-Bearden was sentenced to 10 years in prison and he received slightly over a year of credit for time served.