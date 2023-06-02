Smith County man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting child

TYLER, Texas — A Smith County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he recently pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child in 2016.
Hunter Tadlock-Bearden, 25, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child on April 27 in the 241st District Court.
On Thursday, Tadlock-Bearden was sentenced to 10 years in prison and he received slightly over a year of credit for time served.
According to online judicial records, the assault happened in March 2016. In 2020, the Smith County District Attorney's Office and the United States Marshal's Service were searching for Tadlock in connection with the sexual assault.