Smith County to get new parking garage, courthouse thanks to voters

The courthouse will cost around $160 million. In addition to the new courthouse, a $19 million parking garage will also be constructed that holds 550 vehicles.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was originally published Oct. 17, 2022.

Voters in Smith County have made their voices heard at the polls and passed a bond to build a new courthouse in Downtown Tyler.

The $179 million bond passed with voters 40,120 to 34,552.

The current courthouse was completed in 1955, according to Smith County Judge-elect Neal Franklin.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith encouraged voters to pass the bond because the community had outgrown the current structure.

"The courthouse was not built to handle the number of people to come in there every week for jury duty, for court, witnesses coming in and out," said Sheriff Smith.

The current courthouse was initially built to hold two courtrooms, but now houses seven. Smith County's populations has also significant increased since 1955 from 75,701 to 233,479, per the latest census.

The courthouse, itself, will cost around $160 million. In addition to the new courthouse, a $19 million parking garage will also be constructed that holds 550 vehicles.