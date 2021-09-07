Smith County offering higher pay to help with jailer shortage

Sheriff Larry Smith and County Judge Nathaniel Moran said today that they are expediting the hiring process and offering increased salaries.

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office says there's a 'severe' shortage of detention officers in the county jail.

"They can come in the office, fill out the paperwork while the same time they are here we will do their criminal history background, we'll initiate the background and we'll do their interview in one fell swoop and get that of the way and just expedite everything," Smith said.

Sheriff Smith went on to say that this has been a "tremendous strain" on the current detention staff, because they have to work extra shifts.