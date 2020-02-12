Smith County offers new 'Property Alert' feature to alert residents of potential property, mortgage fraud

"According to the FBI, property fraud and mortgage fraud are some of the fastest growing white-collar crimes in the United States," County Clerk Karen Phillips said.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Clerk's Office has a new public records search software that allows Smith County residents to sign up for a free "Property Alert" safety feature.

"According to the FBI, property fraud and mortgage fraud are some of the fastest growing white-collar crimes in the United States," County Clerk Karen Phillips said.

When signing up for "Property Alert," the customer will receive an email if their personal name or business entity name ever shows up on a document in the County Clerk's Official Public Records Department.

In October, Phillips' office began using the Vanguard "Property Alert" search service through software provided by Kofile. The new feature allows for customers to get notified against potentially fraudulent claims or transactions regarding real property.

Anyone interested in using the free service can CLICK HERE.