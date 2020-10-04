TYLER, Texas — Over the last couple of weeks, the Joint Information Center, made up of officials from Smith County, City of Tyler, NET Health and other local authorities, have been looking into housing assistance for medical workers and first responders.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Tyler Mayor Martin Heines made an announcement that they found a place.

“The soft opening will begin with healthcare workers, around the emergency rooms, that do not feel comfortable going back to their homes,” Heines said. “So they don't have that extra fear and nervousness of infecting someone in their home.”

RELATED: Smith County announces 23 recoveries from COVID-19

Fifteen healthcare workers will stay at Ornelas Residence Hall at Tyler Junior College, TJC. They will be able to eat, clean up, have meals and do laundry.

While there is only 15 people for now, Heines said there is room for 250.

“And then we'll also expand this out to first responders in the county and the city and our EMS,” Heines explained.

Hands Up Network, a local nonprofit that deals with emergency services, has volunteered to help at the respite care facility.

“We will need some supplies and some support from the community and that will be done through again, handupnetwork.com,” Heines said.

The facility is not for people who have tested positive or whom might have been exposed to COVID-19. The Joint Information Center is looking into other locations if a situation like that arose as well as respite care for first responders.

A Tyler hotel has already offered additional space.

“They want to provide 12 rooms at no cost to also help in aid with the health care workers,” Mayor Heines explained.

If any other hotels are interested in providing rooms, Heines said he can be reached at mheines@tylertexas.com.