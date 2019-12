SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A North Texas man has been arrested in Smith County for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to Smith County judicial records, Kylen Trejo, 18, of Bonham, was taken into custody by the Smith County Sheriff's Office on Friday.

He is being held in the Smith County Jail without bond.

Details surrounding the arrest and alleged crime are unknown at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information is made available.