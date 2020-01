SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Louisiana man who was wanted for murder in Dallas was arrested in Smith County Wednesday.

According to online judicial records, Fredrick Cortez Walker, 31, from Monroe, LA, was pulled over for a traffic violation and taken into custody.

Walker has been charged with forgery, speeding and murder out of Dallas County. Details about the murder case are unclear.

He is being held at the Smith County Jail. A set bond is still pending.