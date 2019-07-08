SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who allegedly made threatening calls to a local insurance office.

According to the sheriff's office, on Wednesday, deputies arrived initially to responded to the location to assess the complaint. Criminal Investigation Division was then contacted and an investigator arrived at the location.

Smith County says after listening to the calls, they were able to identify the telephone number the alleged threatening calls were coming from.

The sheriff's office has identified the caller as 62-year-old Gregory Keith McCleskey.

In the call, McCleskey stated he had an AK-47 and the company needed to pay his claim. He also made threats to the company's owner.

An arrest affidavit was presented to 7th State District Judge Kerry Russell who issued an arrest warrant charging McCleskey with the 3rd-degree felony offense of terroristic threat (placing the public in fear of serious bodily injury).

Around 5:00 p.m., McCleskey was arrested after initially refusing to leave his residence.

Several members of the SCSO, the Troup Police Department, Precinct 3 Constables Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force were close by to assist once McCleskey was outside his residence.

McCleskey remains in the Smith County Jail at this time under a $100,000 bond.