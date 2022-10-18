Smith County officials asking for public's help to identify skeletal remains found in July

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to identify skeletal remains that were found in northeast Smith County in July.
The sheriff's office said the person was a Black man believed to be between the ages of 40 and 55. He had two yellow/gold metal crowns, including one that is in his upper front left tooth.
He was found wearing a red "Drip Too Hard" t-shirt and black pants. The sheriff's office also said there are currently no leads on his identity or where he is from.
The above depiction is from a Texas Department of Public Safety Forensic Artists rendition based on the skeletal remains.
Those with information about his identity are asked to contact Det. Joshua Decur at 903-566-6600 or jdecur@smith-county.com.
