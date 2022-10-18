Smith County officials asking for public's help to identify skeletal remains found in July

The sheriff's office also said there are currently no leads on his identity or where he is from.

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to identify skeletal remains that were found in northeast Smith County in July.

The sheriff's office said the person was a Black man believed to be between the ages of 40 and 55. He had two yellow/gold metal crowns, including one that is in his upper front left tooth.

He was found wearing a red "Drip Too Hard" t-shirt and black pants. The sheriff's office also said there are currently no leads on his identity or where he is from.

The above depiction is from a Texas Department of Public Safety Forensic Artists rendition based on the skeletal remains.